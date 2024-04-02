‘We want Buffalo to look good’: Local agencies look to handle solar eclipse traffic influx together

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the solar eclipse a few days away, the region is preparing for tens of thousands of extra drivers, and potentially, hours of traffic – local agencies are doing what they can to limit wait times.

Executive Director of NITTEC Athena Hutchins wants Western New York to shine in the eclipse spotlight.

NITTEC's mission every day is to help get you where you are going more safely and efficiently, but with hundreds of thousands of travelers coming to see the eclipse, that mobility mission will need an all-hands-on-deck approach.

WKBW NITTEC operates a Traffic Operations Center (TOC) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week that monitors traffic and informs the public, as well as the member agencies, stakeholders, and first responders, about traffic situations.

“We want Buffalo to look good,” Hutchins said. “Influx of traffic is anticipated to start coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday leading up to the eclipse, but it’s after… everybody leaving at the same time [that’s the main problem].”

Hutchins and her several employees are watching traffic 24 hours a day from their downtown Buffalo control room.

They keep you informed, by updating accidents, traffic conditions, and border crossing wait times on their website and app.

nittec.org This map can be found on the NITTEC website, and is updated in real-time.

“Take a look at those highway cameras, and see what’s going on,” Hutchins said.

On the day of the eclipse, NITTEC and the state DOT only plan to close one highway exit - the one to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor off Route 5.

WKBW

However, as traffic backs up, they’ll continue to make real-time changes, closing exits and communicating detours with message boards.

“The other [closures] are going to being dependent on the traffic, being able to toggle the opening and closing of different exits,” Hutchins said.

WKBW Executive Director of NITTEC Athena Hutchins, shared their plans to tackle traffic Tuesday afternoon.

If you do decide to leave your house, and you find yourself needing help on the side of the road, the state police, NYSDOT, and AAA will have extra help waiting.

“We are bringing in an additional well over 100 troopers just here to Western New York,” State Trooper James O'Callaghan said.

“We’ve got help trucks that will be staged throughout the area beginning 7 a.m. Monday,” Jim Rusak with the NYSDOT said. “They move disabled vehicles, provide fuel, change tires, anything that’s needed.”

“AAA will be on standby with extra crews on the roads and also people on the phones,” Elizabeth Carey said.

You can also avoid driving altogether with the NFTA.

“If you can stay home, your best vantage point will be your backyard,” NFTA Public Information Officer Kelly Khatib said. “But, for those who do want to travel to the many viewing parties out here, we encourage you to ride the bus.”

To keep you away from expected traffic, you can visit the NITTEC website at https://www.nittec.org/traffic_map/or download the app.

All across Western New York, there are several eclipse-related events planned and 7 News has compiled the events we are aware of which you can find here.

If you're still in need of eclipse glasses, 7 News has compiled a list of places where you can get them, while supplies last. You can find that information here.

NASA will also provide a front-row seat for everyone across the world as it will livestream multiple events on NASA Television and YouTube starting at 1 p.m. EDT. You can read more here.