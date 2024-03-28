'Once in a lifetime thing': Does the total solar eclipse's centerline run through your backyard?

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — On April 8 the total solar eclipse will cast the moon's shadow onto Earth, passing through Buffalo for this historic event.

"It's once in a lifetime thing, so should be interesting," said David Kerchoff, of Lancaster.

The path of totality is about 115 miles wide, and within that path is what's called the centerline of the eclipse. This is the path the center of the moon's shadow will follow.

"If you're roughly in the middle or near the centerline, you will have a longer time for totality," said Dr. Holly Schreiber, Chief Scientist at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

"If you get near edges of shadow, the path of totality is going to be shorter," said Dr. Schreiber.

You can see if you are close to the center here.

You're reminded to wear special solar eclipse glasses while any sunlight is shining on April 8.

Dr. Schreiber suggests setting a roughly three-minute alarm from the time totality starts, so you know when to put the glasses back on.

All across Western New York, there are several eclipse-related events planned and 7 News has compiled the events we are aware of which you can find here.