Once in a lifetime: Total solar eclipse events across Western New York

A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and most of Western New York will be in the path of totality.
The eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people and officials are expecting visitors from near and far to travel to the region to view the eclipse.
While it's too early to forecast the weather for April 8, our weather team has taken a look back at the cloud cover on April 8 since 2006.
Across Western New York, there are several eclipse-related events planned and 7 News has compiled the events we are aware of below.
Allegany County
- Inn at Houghton Creek 2024 Eclipse Party
9722 Genesee St., Houghton
Monday, April 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Spring Bottom Farm presents an Ecliptic Picnic on the Farm
Spring Bottom Farm
7011 Rice Rd., Fillmore
Monday, April 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Swain Resort Eclipse Event
Swain Resort
2275 County Road 24, Swain
Monday, April 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
You can learn more from Allegany County online here
Cattaraugus County
- Allegany State Park
Eclipse Viewing Event (multiple programs)
Monday, April 8, 2024, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino solar eclipse event
Viewing area in rear parking lot
Monday, April 8, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Total Eclipse Party at HoliMont
HoliMont Ski Club
Monday, April 8, noon to 4 p.m.
- Totality Bash at Holiday Valley
Holiday Valley
Monday, April 8
You can learn more from Cattaraugus County online here
Chautauqua County
- Lake Erie State Park
Eclipse Viewing and Crafts
Monday, April 8, 2024, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Long Point State Park on Lake Chautauqua
Eclipse Viewing and Crafts
Monday, April 8, 2024, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Midway State Park
Eclipse Viewing Event
Monday, April 8, 2024, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- City of Dunkirk Eclipse Fest
Clarion Hotel/Steelbound Brewery, 30 Lakeshore Dr. E., Dunkirk
Monday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport Eclipse Viewing Extravaganza
Sunday, April 7 and Monday, April 8
Find more from the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau online here
Erie County
- Buffalo Harbor State Park
Totality On the Centerline
Monday, April 8, 2024, noon – 4:30 p.m.
- Knox Farm EAclipse Celebration
The historic stables area in Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora, NY
Monday, April 8, 2024, noon to 6 p.m.
- Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino solar eclipse event (for those 21 and older)
Viewing area in parking lot 4 and valet portico
Monday, April 8, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Buffalo Bisons teaming up with NASA to host total solar eclipse viewing event
Sahlen Field
Monday, April 8, gates open at noon, and programming begins at 1 p.m.
- Total Eclipse in the 716
Terminal B at Buffalo's Outer Harbor
Monday, April 8, activities begin at 1 p.m.
- Hamburg Fairgrounds 'Total-ity Fun' eclipse viewing event
Hamburg Fairgrounds
Monday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- #Seethe716 Eclipse
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Monday, April 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kissing the Sky: KB Eclipse Viewing Extravaganza
Kissing Bridge, 10296 State Rd. Glenwood
Monday, April 8, noon to 5 p.m.
You can find more from Visit Buffalo Niagara online here
Genesee County
- Batavia's Biggest Eclipse Party at Batavia Downs
Monday, April 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- LeRoy Airport
8267 E. Main Road, LeRoy
Monday, April 8, arrive as early as 10 a.m.
- WNY Gas & Steam Engine Grounds
10294 Gillate Road, Alexander
Monday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Genesee County Fairgrounds
5056 E. Main Street Road, Batavia
Monday, April 8,11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Batavia Soccer Park
8069 Bank Street Road, Batavia
Monday, April 8, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge
1101 Casey Road, Basom
Monday, April 8, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Find more from the Genesee County eclipse website online here
Niagara County
- Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino solar eclipse event
Viewing area located in Seneca Square
Monday, April 8, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- NASA to host total solar eclipse programming in Niagara Falls
From April 4 to April 8
- Total Eclipse Event at Transit Drive-In
6655 S. Transit Rd, Lockport
Monday, April 8, beginning at noon
- Solar Eclipse Day at Old Fort Niagara
102 Morrow Plaza, Youngstown
Monday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- North Tonawanda Blackout Bash
Gratwick Park
Monday, April 8, noon to 6 p.m.
You can find more from Niagara Falls USA online here
Orleans County
- Cobblestone Museum Solar Eclipse Weekend
Events beginning April 5, continuing through April 8
- Eclipse Over Orleans
Orleans County 4H Fairgrounds
Events beginning April 5, continuing through April 8
Find more on the Orleans County website here
Wyoming County
- Arcade & Attica Railroad
278 Main Street, Arcade,
Monday, April 8, starting at 2 p.m.
- Village of Attica
Attica Memorial Park, Exchange Street, Attica,
Monday, April 8, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Buried Barrel Hard Cider
6517 Denton Corners Rd, Castile
Monday, April 8, noon to 6 p.m.
- Woodlynn Hills Golf Course & Pub
8780 N State St, Nunda
Monday, April 8, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Charcoal Corral - Eclipse Camping Event
7037 Chapman Ave, Perry
Overnight camping available beginning April 6