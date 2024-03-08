Once in a lifetime: Total solar eclipse events across Western New York

A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and most of Western New York will be in the path of totality.

The eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people and officials are expecting visitors from near and far to travel to the region to view the eclipse.

While it's too early to forecast the weather for April 8, our weather team has taken a look back at the cloud cover on April 8 since 2006.

READ MORE: One month to total solar eclipse: A look back at April 8 cloud cover

Across Western New York, there are several eclipse-related events planned and 7 News has compiled the events we are aware of below.

Allegany County

You can learn more from Allegany County online here

Cattaraugus County

You can learn more from Cattaraugus County online here

Chautauqua County

Find more from the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau online here

Erie County

You can find more from Visit Buffalo Niagara online here

Genesee County

Find more from the Genesee County eclipse website online here

Niagara County

You can find more from Niagara Falls USA online here

Orleans County

Cobblestone Museum Solar Eclipse Weekend

Events beginning April 5, continuing through April 8

Events beginning April 5, continuing through April 8 Eclipse Over Orleans

Orleans County 4H Fairgrounds

Events beginning April 5, continuing through April 8

Find more on the Orleans County website here

Wyoming County

You can find more from Wyoming County Tourism here