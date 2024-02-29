Buffalo Bisons teaming up with NASA to host total solar eclipse viewing event at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and Buffalo is among the cities in the path of totality.

The Buffalo Bisons have announced they are teaming up with NASA to host a total solar eclipse viewing event at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons said it will be an official NASA-hosted event that is free to the public. Although it will be free, you must pick up free tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office or order them online here for a $1 processing fee.

Gates will open at noon and the educational and entertaining program will begin at 1 p.m. The programming will feature: NASA scientists, Q&A sessions, demonstrations, and a live feed of NASA programming on the 80-foot centerfield scoreboard.

The following NASA scientists are scheduled to appear:



Timothy P. McClanahan -NASA Planetary Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Rich Burns -NASA Project Manager, Space Science Mission Operations Project at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Kelly Hyde -NASA Project Support Manager, Space Science Mission Operations Project at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Angela Stickle -NASA-funded Planetary Scientist, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Children can submit their questions to the NASA scientists in advance online here. The Bisons said the best questions will be selected and those children will have the opportunity to ask their questions themselves on the field during the event's Q&A session.

“With Buffalo being one of the best places in the entire world to view this amazing event, this will certainly go down as one of the most unique and memorable events we’ve ever been able to host at Sahlen Field. We’re extremely fortunate and thankful that NASA has partnered with us to come to Buffalo because there’s no one on this planet better suited to educate and guide us through this once-in-a-lifetime experience." - Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons

Ballpark concessions will be available during the event.

The first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a free pair of Eclipse Viewing Glasses.

The Bisons said additional details will be announced as we get closer to the event.