NASA to host total solar eclipse programming in Niagara Falls from April 4 to April 8

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and Niagara Falls is among the cities in the path of totality.

Niagara Falls USA announced that NASA will host total solar eclipse programming at locations across the city from April 4 to April 8.

The programming will be free and open to the public and will be held in locations including:



Niagara Falls State Park

Aquarium of Niagara

Niagara Falls Underground

Railroad Heritage Center

Niagara Power Vista

Niagara Falls Culinary Institute

Niagara Falls Public Libraries

Niagara Aerospace Museum

"We expect the eclipse to bring the largest influx of visitors we’ve ever seen to Niagara Falls USA. "We are thrilled to support programming that showcases attractions and locations throughout Niagara County that will enhance the overall experience for these travelers.” - John Percy, President and CEO of Destination Niagara USA

Niagara Falls USA said you can find more information about the eclipse activities, including a detailed schedule of events and points of interest on its website here.

Officials said to cap off the festivities Wegmans will sponsor a free fireworks display on the middle block of Old Falls Street USA at 8:30 p.m. on April 8.