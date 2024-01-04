Watch Now
Hamburg Fairgrounds to host 'Total-ity Fun' eclipse viewing event in April

The Erie County Agricultural Society will host the “Total-ity Fun at the Fairgrounds” ticketed event at the Hamburg Fairgrounds on April 8 to view the total solar eclipse.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jan 04, 2024
Organizers say there will be safe parking, certified viewing glasses, access to restrooms, live music, crafts, food trucks and more.

“We’re fortunate to have a beautiful open space at the Fairgrounds that offers the ultimate viewing opportunity for this special moment. With a mission rooted in education, we are proud to host a family-friendly event surrounding this rare phenomenon.”
- CEO & Fair Manager, Jessica Underberg

Tickets will go on sale in February and guests will be required to reserve tickets online in advance. Tickets will be per carload and for passenger vehicles only.

The ticket will include:

  • A paved parking spot reservation
  • Safe viewing glasses for the carload
  • Access to entertainment, crafts, food, beverages and restrooms (additional fees will apply for food and beverage).

You can stay up to date on event announcements, ticket sales and sign up for email updates online here.

