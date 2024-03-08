One month to total solar eclipse: A look back at April 8 cloud cover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're a month away from the 2024 total solar eclipse and Western New York is in the path of totality.

While it's too early to forecast the weather for April 8, our weather team looked back at what the sky cover was like every April 8 all the way back to 2006.

Not one time did we have completely clear skies.

We did enjoy three days of mostly sunny skies and three days of partial cloud cover. Unfortunately, for ten days the skies were mostly cloudy and two days were completely overcast.

With this once-in-a-lifetime experience coming up, with more than a million people visiting our area, we're hoping that Mother Nature will cooperate.