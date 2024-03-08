Watch Now
Weather

Actions

One month to total solar eclipse: A look back at April 8 cloud cover

With a month until the total solar eclipse on April 8, 7 Weather has taken a look back at the cloud cover on April 8 throughout the years.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:33:08-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're a month away from the 2024 total solar eclipse and Western New York is in the path of totality.

While it's too early to forecast the weather for April 8, our weather team looked back at what the sky cover was like every April 8 all the way back to 2006.

Not one time did we have completely clear skies.

We did enjoy three days of mostly sunny skies and three days of partial cloud cover. Unfortunately, for ten days the skies were mostly cloudy and two days were completely overcast.

With this once-in-a-lifetime experience coming up, with more than a million people visiting our area, we're hoping that Mother Nature will cooperate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App