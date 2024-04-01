'Take this event seriously': City of Buffalo preparing for total solar eclipse on April 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're now one week away from the total solar eclipse on April 8 and City of Buffalo residents are being asked to pay attention and be prepared.

“We’re asking residents to take this event seriously,” declared Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

City of Buffalo leaders are sounding the alarm about next Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Because we are in the path of totality, everyone is asked to be ready. You might think it's not necessary, but more than a half million people could converge on the Queen City, doubling the region's population and traffic could start building as early as this Thursday.

“Get all of your errands done in advance. This includes going to the grocery store and picking prescriptions,” Mayor Brown announced.

On the day of the total solar eclipse, Buffalo's City Hall will be closed, trash and recycling will be delayed one day and you are being asked not to park on grass at city parks and museums.

“But if you go to a park, if you drive to one, Please do not park on the grass. Do not park on the fields. Use the designated parking areas,” remarked Nate Marton, Commissioner, City Public Works.

The city is sure you will be safe with emergency response in place.

"We are really planning for the worst, hoping for the best and the Buffalo Police Department will be key in keeping these avenues open for us,” explained Commissioner William Renaldo, Buffalo Fire Department.

"We've worked to identify staging locations so we can have a portion of each of our resources available in each part of the city,” explained Buffalo Police Captain Marcus Rogowski.

The city's Eclipse Task Force has been working well ahead of this event.

“You break up the city into geographical and functional areas, and based on that you have a certain set component of what would be responding in those areas and then if we needed mutual aid or anything like that we can bring it in,” commented Thomas Luby, City Emergency Services Manager.

But an economic boom is also expected with hotels booked solid.

“We have people coming from Texas from California. They wouldn't come to Buffalo if it were not for this eclipse probably so it's a great opportunity for us to really show off the city and what makes Buffalo special,” replied Brad Hahn, executive director, Explore Buffalo.

Explore Buffalo’s leader tells me they started getting calls asking about tours last summer.

“They want to see our neighborhoods. They want to see these beautiful landmark buildings, buildings like City Hall and the Statler behind me and they really want to hear the stories about these buildings and who built them, why they were built in Buffalo and learn a little bit more about this great city,” responded Hahn. “The weekend leading up to the eclipse we have 38 different tours available. A lot of our favorite tours, walking tours here of downtown Delaware Avenue.”

Buffalo taking the spotlight for a dark eclipse moment.

