'Expecting the best': Erie County, state leaders make emergency plans ahead of eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With as many as one million people visiting Western New York for the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse on April 8, local and state leaders are creating emergency plans.

Last month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said a state of emergency declaration was in consideration, but he ultimately decided it would not be beneficial.

“I, at this point, don’t see declaring a state of emergency ‘cause that doesn’t really do anything," Poloncarz told reporters Monday. "The issue is what additional powers would I gather by declaring a state of emergency?”

However, the county's emergency operations center will be up and running starting that morning. City and state leaders will also operate emergency centers, according to Poloncarz.

“So we’re preparing for the worst but we’re expecting the best, which will be a sunny day and no major matters," he added.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter and Mercy Flight could be utilized to reach people if roads become blocked by traffic.

The State Police are also coordinating preparations ahead of the eclipse.

"The New York State Police is working closely and coordinating with local and state partners to prepare for any potential increase in traffic and large gatherings," a spokesperson wrote. "We will enhance patrol coverage throughout these areas and deploy additional Troopers, with a focus on roadways that may be impacted by the eclipse.”

