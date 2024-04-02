Here is where you can still get eclipse glasses across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and most of Western New York will be in the path of totality.

You can find more information on the eclipse from NASA here.

To enjoy the eclipse safely you will need eye protection. NASA says your eclipse safety glasses should comply with the transmittance requirements of the ISO 12312-2 international standard. In addition, NASA said ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun. You can find an eclipse safety sheet from NASA in multiple languages here.

If you're still in need of eclipse glasses, 7 News has compiled a list of places where you can get them, while supplies last:



Branches of the Buffalo & Erie County Library system

Branches of the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System

Niagara Falls Public Libraries (call ahead)

Buffalo Museum of Science

Buffalo Outer Harbor

Buffalo Zoo

Chautauqua County Government ( see website here for list of locations )

Erie County Fairgrounds (when attending the April 8 event)

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls (500 glasses given away on April 6 from noon-2 p.m.)

Frank Lloyd Wright: Martin House and Graycliff

Knox Farm

Made in America Store

Niagara Falls Visitor Center

Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve

Roycroft Campus

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site

Town of Hamburg Department of Youth, Recreation & Senior Services

Transit Drive-In

Walden Galleria

Walmart

Wegmans

Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buffalo State University (April 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

National Comedy Center in Jamestown

Western NY Welcome Center in Grand Island

Pembroke Service Area on NYS Thruway

Clarence Service Area on NYS Thruway

The eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people and officials are expecting visitors from near and far to travel to the region to view the eclipse.

All across Western New York, there are several eclipse-related events planned and 7 News has compiled the events we are aware of which you can find here.

NASA will also provide a front-row seat for everyone across the world as it will livestream multiple events on NASA Television and YouTube starting at 1 p.m. EDT. You can read more here.