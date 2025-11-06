'Peppermint Rally' to be held to celebrate East Aurora premiere of Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hallmark Channel, the Buffalo Bills and the Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce are coming together to host a "Peppermint Rally" on November 13 to celebrate the East Aurora premiere of "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

The Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce said you're invited to wear your favorite Bills Christmas swag and join them for the rally, which is free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to gather on Main Street between Pine Street/Olean Road and Elm/Riley Streets for the rally.

Organizers said beginning at 5:30 p.m., DJ MILK will be playing holiday favorites as the Hallmark elves deliver handouts to the crowd (while supplies last) and Main Street businesses will be open for everyone’s shopping pleasure.

You'll be able to cheer on the cast of Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story as they make their way down Main Street for a private screening at the historic Aurora Theatre. The Buffalo Bills’ Stampede Drumline will lead the way during the rally.

The East Aurora Police Department also released information on the rally. Police said Main Street will be closed from Elm/Riley Streets to Olean/Pine Streets and Pine Street will be closed frim East Fillmore Avenue to Main Street at 5 p.m. and will reopen around 7:30 p.m. There will be "no parking after 4 p.m." signs on both sides of Main Street in the closed area. One side of Elm Street and Oakwood Avenue (from Elm to Olean) will be posted no parking after 4 p.m. as well.

The Bills, NFL, Skydance Sports and Hallmark Media announced in March that they were working on the movie.

In May, filming began and we learned that the movie will feature several current players and legendary alumni including:



Head coach Sean McDermott

Running back Ray Davis

Safety Damar Hamlin

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins

Tight end Dawson Knox

Long snapper Reid Ferguson

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer

Former Quarterback Jim Kelly and his former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed

Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown

Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Tracy Pollan, Caroline Aaron, Steve Schirripa, and Patti Murin will also be featured in the movie.

All of the filming took place in and around Buffalo, including Highmark Stadium.

In June, we went behind the scenes as filming was taking place on Main Street in East Aurora.

In July, the official trailer for the movie was released. You can watch it here.

Some of the stars of the movie experienced their first Highmark Stadium tailgate earlier this season.

