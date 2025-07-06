Hallmark Channel releases trailer for Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we all know, Western New York has become a Hallmark movie studio over the past couple of months. Now, we’re getting our first sneak peek into the highly anticipated Buffalo Bills-themed movie.

Filming of the movie already took place at Highmark Stadium in May and downtown East Aurora in June.

You can watch the first look here:

The movie is set to hit screens right around the holiday season, which means the countdown to Christmas is officially on.

WATCH: 'It's magical': Behind the scenes of filming the Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie in East Aurora

Behind the scenes of filming the Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie in East Aurora

The movie will feature several current Bills players and legendary alumni. You can read more here.

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, and current players Dion Dawkins, Reid Ferguson, and Joshua Palmer were on set when filming kicked off at Highmark Stadium. Around 2,700 extras were also used for filming at the Stadium.

WATCH: Filming begins for Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie at Highmark Stadium