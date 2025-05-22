Filming begins for Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday was the first day of filming at Highmark Stadium for Hallmark Channel's new Buffalo Bills Christmas movie, "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story." Film crews will be in Western New York until mid-June.

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, and current players Dion Dawkins, Reid Ferguson, and Joshua Palmer were on set Thursday for their roles in the movie. Around 2,700 extras are being used for filming Thursday and Friday at the Stadium.

WKBW Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, and current players Dion Dawkins, Reid Ferguson, and Joshua Palmer were on set for their roles in the "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Loves Story"

"When you think of a Hallmark movie, you think of the great fans, and when you bring that to a city like Buffalo, City of Good Neighbors, it's kind of like the perfect match," said Ferguson.

Around 80% of the people working on the movie are from the Buffalo area.

Producer Andrew Gernhard said he spent months in Buffalo, including filming at a Bills game last season, to get a feel for Bills Mafia and the culture. He called this movie "very authentic" to Buffalo.

"I feel like the Western New York area is going to be getting a lot of business going forward, because the tax incentive is really supported," said Gernhard. "In the United States, it's been one of the most enjoyable places for me to shoot."

Actor Matthew Daddario plays the Bills Vice President of Stadium Development. To prepare for his role, Daddario met with the actual Bills VP of Stadium Development.

Dawkins and Ferguson said theIR families are Hallmark fans. Dawkins compared the movie set to a football team where everyone has a role in achieving success. The movie is set to come out around Christmas.