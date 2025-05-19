Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie to feature several current players and legendary alumni

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie that will premiere during Hallmark Channel's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas will feature several current players and legendary alumni.
"Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" will feature:
- Head coach Sean McDermott
- Running back Ray Davis
- Safety Damar Hamlin
- Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins
- Tight end Dawson Knox
- Long snapper Reid Ferguson
- Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter
- Wide receiver Joshua Palmer
- Former Quarterback Jim Kelly and his former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed
- Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown
Officials announced that production began Monday in Buffalo and at locations throughout the Western New York region, including at Highmark Stadium.
Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Tony Danza, Tracy Pollan, Caroline Aaron, Steve Schirripa, and Patti Murin will also be featured in the movie.