Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie to feature several current players and legendary alumni

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie that will premiere during Hallmark Channel's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas will feature several current players and legendary alumni.

"Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" will feature:



Head coach Sean McDermott

Running back Ray Davis

Safety Damar Hamlin

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins

Tight end Dawson Knox

Long snapper Reid Ferguson

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer

Former Quarterback Jim Kelly and his former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed

Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown

Officials announced that production began Monday in Buffalo and at locations throughout the Western New York region, including at Highmark Stadium.

Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Tony Danza, Tracy Pollan, Caroline Aaron, Steve Schirripa, and Patti Murin will also be featured in the movie.

You can find more information here.