There is a new Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie coming out this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans will receive a special gift this holiday season: a new Hallmark movie.

The Bills, NFL, Skydance Sports and Hallmark Media announced on Thursday that they are working on "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

The new, original movie is expected to premier later this year during the Hallmark Channel's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas.

.@HamlinIsland from @BuffaloBills is here to give you an early Christmas present! Hallmark Media and @NFL are teaming up this year with the @BuffaloBills for an all new holiday movie #HolidayTouchdown: A Bills Love Story, part of #CountdownToChristmas 2025! 🎄 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZazBm4aLEK — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) March 27, 2025

"We are thrilled to team up with the Bills this year for a new holiday movie filled with heart, family and the classic Hallmark storytelling that our fans know and love, all set against the special community the Bills franchise has nurtured throughout its storied history," said Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer, Hallmark.

"This is an incredible opportunity to feature Western New York and Bills Mafia on the Hallmark platform," said Pete Guelli, Chief Operating Officer, Buffalo Bills. "It is a privilege to be part of this project, and we hope this film will be a hit during the holiday season!"

Production on the film will begin later this year. All of the filming will take place in and around Buffalo, including Highmark Stadium.