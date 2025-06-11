'It's magical': Behind the scenes of filming the Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Filming of Hallmark Channel's new Buffalo Bills Christmas movie, "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story," continued on Tuesday as crews took over Main Street in East Aurora.

I got to go behind the scenes, speak to the stars and learn what it takes to be an extra.

WKBW Holland Roden & Matthew Daddario on set of "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" in East Aurora.

"Buffalo is a big small town city," said Holland Roden. "The kindness is really unique...It feels like there's an election going on for the Buffalo Bills with how many yard signs and murals around the city."

"We've had a really nice reception," said Matthew Daddario. "We've been really thrilled with how enthusiastic and positive everyone has been."

Hundreds of extras lined Main Street to replicate East Aurora's Carolcade tradition. Executives with Hallmark and the Bills said this movie will be as authentic Buffalo as possible. East Aurora businesses such as Fowler's Chocolates and Vidler's were involved in the production.

WKBW Fowler's Chocolates on set of "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story"

"This has been such a blast," said Jill Mack, an extra in the movie from East Amherst.

Mack worked in the operating room at Buffalo General for 36 years.

WKBW Jill Mack

"Everybody has their part," said Mack, comparing production to working in the hospital. "This is the same, everybody knows what they're doing, and it just works."

For Mack, it's extra special as her four-year-old granddaughter Remi is also an extra. I was on set for Remi's scene shot in Vidler's with Santa.

WKBW Scene of "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" shot in Vidler's

Shooting concluded on Wednesday and the movie is set to hit screens around Christmas. It will feature several current players and legendary alumni. You can read more here.

In May, filming kicked off at Highmark Stadium. Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, and current players Dion Dawkins, Reid Ferguson, and Joshua Palmer were on set. Around 2,700 extras were also used for filming at the Stadium.

