Buffalo Bills Hallmark movie stars experience first Highmark Stadium tailgate

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Matthew Daddario, Holland Roden and Andrew Walker star in Hallmark's Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, which will premiere on November 22.

Filming has wrapped up, but the stars of the movie came in for the final home opener at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, and I showed them around.

"Buffalo brings the biggest hugs possible and the best NFL fandom in the world," Holland Roden said.

They stopped by Jenny's Bills Bus in Lot 1, and then headed across Abbott Road to the Hammer's Lot to meet Pinto Ron and Pizza Pete!

You can watch the Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story trailer below.