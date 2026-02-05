BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major water main break in the area of Hertel Avenue and Military Road has caused significant flooding and roadway damage.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, a portion of the street collapsed due to the break. An NFTA bus became stuck in the area, but all passengers were safely removed, and there were no reported injuries from passengers.

WATCH: Water main break in area of Hertel Avenue and Military Road floods several nearby blocks

Officials said Buffalo Fire Department units, including Rescue 1, are assisting with response and evacuating people from nearby vehicles.

The flooding extends several blocks, from Chandler Street to the south, Lawn Avenue to the north, and east toward the Jasper Parrish public housing complex. City crews are assessing the size and scope of the break.

According to a city spokesperson, city vans are being deployed as warming shelters for impacted residents as a precaution.

According to the Buffalo Public Schools, PS 79, PS 94 and PS 208 will have a remote day of learning on Thursday due to water main break.