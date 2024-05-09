'Albert the Alligator' moved to rehabilitation facility in Texas after he was seized from Hamburg home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Albert the Alligator" who was seized from his home in Hamburg by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in March has been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Texas.

In a statement to 7 News on Wednesday, the NYSDEC said that Albert underwent an extensive examination and initial rehabilitation under licensed veterinary care in Massachusetts. The NYSDEC then arranged for Albert to be moved to an authorized alligator rehabilitation facility in Texas called Gator Country.

You can read the full NYSDEC statement below:

"Following an extensive examination and initial rehabilitation under licensed veterinary care in Massachusetts, DEC arranged for care at an authorized alligator rehabilitation facility in Texas called Gator Country. The move was scheduled only after the alligator was cleared by a veterinarian and demonstrated a substantial health improvement following weeks of medical care, an appropriate diet, access to necessary UV light, and other living conditions conducive to its recovery. Due to the ongoing enforcement investigation, the Town of Hamburg Court provided the required authorization to transport.





The alligator arrives today at the new location and will be housed in a separate enclosure to ensure it continues to receive specialized care consistent with ongoing physical maladies including blindness and spinal conditions from decades of inadequate treatment and care. The location was selected after an evaluation of local and national facilities able and willing to accept an alligator with these specific and significant medical needs. DEC will continue to work closely with the facility monitoring the alligator’s health and wellbeing."

Albert was seized in part because his owner Tony Cavallaro's license to possess the gator had expired in 2021.

Cavallaro has been fighting every day to get his pet of over 30 years back. He told the 7 News I-Team weeks ago that he repeatedly contacted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for assistance renewing his license after he failed to comply with new regulations.

The community has rallied around Cavallaro since Albert was seized.

In March, shirts and lawn signs were being sold and proceeds were for the effort to have Albert the Alligator returned.

In April, over 400 people gathered to raise money for Cavallaro’s legal fees, while he fights to bring back his pet alligator.

