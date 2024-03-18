'Let me take care of my animal': Hamburg man still searching for answers after alligator was seized

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tony Cavallaro says it's been an emotional few days.

"It's been horrible, I've had mixed emotions going through my head, exhaustion," Cavallaro told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo on Monday.

It was just last week that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation went to Cavallaro's Hamburg home to seize "Albert the Alligator," his pet for more than 30 years.

"It's just been an emotional rollercoaster," said Cavallaro.

Cavallaro says since the day Albert was seized his phone has been ringing off the hook, but none of those calls have been from the DEC.

"They brought my phone back," said Cavallaro. "They didn't give me more information."

7 News spent Monday morning working to get updated information from the DEC, but a spokesperson told me because this is an "ongoing investigation" the agency is not doing interviews.

Instead, the DEC sent the same statement that was released last Friday saying that "Albert" was seized in part because Cavallaro's license to possess the 11-foot alligator had expired in 2021.

"OK I went against the grain with the permit," said Cavallaro on Monday. "I didn't touch him until he was 100% safe. I know for a fact that he is."

It's those public visitations with "Albert" that are core to the DEC's investigation, with the agency saying in a statement "To be clear, even if the owner was appropriately licensed, public contact with the animal is prohibited and grounds for license revocation and relocation of the animal."

Cavallaro showed 7 News videos of some of the visitations. In one you can see children petting "Albert" as he lays in his habitat next to his pool.

"I broke the law, sue me," said Cavallaro. "I would never endanger anyone's welfare, that is the last thing I would do."

The future of "Albert the Alligator" has turned into a national story.

More than 108,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to reunite Tony and his long-time pet.

"It's overwhelmingly emotional," says Cavallaro. "I broke down several times thinking about all the people that reach out to me."

7 News spoke to Cavallaro's neighbor Laura Lautner on Friday. Lautner said Cavallaro loves Albert and treats him well.

Cavallaro tells 7 News he expects to be charged with a violation but hasn't received a court date or any information.

As for the future of Albert?

"I hope so, I hope so," Cavallaro said when asked if he expects to ever see Albert again. "I think everything they are doing is the most cruel thing I've seen. It's like getting a kid taken away. It's terrible. I can't even explain it."

"Leave me alone, let me take care of my animal," Cavallaro added.

7 News has filed a FOIL request with the DEC to obtain "Copies of licenses/permits, license/permit applications and written correspondence regarding license/permits between DEC and Tony Cavallaro of Hamburg, New York for an alligator."