Hamburg community continues to rally in support of return of 'Albert the Alligator' to his owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — He's the 11-foot alligator that has made international headlines and now there is a new community initiative in Hamburg to bring "Albert" back home.

The Pour House, on South Buffalo Street in Hamburg, is now selling "Albert" themed signs and t-shirts with all of the proceeds going to the effort to have the alligator returned to his long-time owner.

WKBW "Free Albert" T-shirts are being sold for $20 at the Pour House in Hamburg, "Bring Albert Home" signs are also available for $15.

WKBW "Free Albert" T-shirts are being sold for $20 at the Pour House in Hamburg, "Bring Albert Home" signs are also available for $15.

"Yesterday there were a lot of people coming in to buy the signs," said Adam Ranger, a bartender at Pour House. "We just feel like Albert needs to be brought home."

The T-shirts are priced at $20, the signs are $15, and are available at the Pour House during normal business hours. Ranger says other Hamburg area businesses are also expected to sell the signs soon.

"You can't just take someone's beloved pet like that," added Ranger.

It was two weeks ago Wednesday that the New York State DEC seized Albert from the Hamburg home of Tony Cavallaro who had owned the alligator for more than 30 years.

In a statement, the DEC cited an expired license and prohibited public contact with Albert among the reasons the alligator was taken.

"It's been very emotional," said Cavallaro. "My house don't feel like a home any longer."

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo caught up with Cavallaro, where the new signs of support had already made their way to his Hamburg home.

"I can't even say how much it means to me," said Cavallaro about the community support. "It just melts my heart."

7 News interrupted Cavallaro and his friend Pour House owner Dan Ranger power washing and cleaning Albert's empty room hoping at some point he'll be reunited.

"I'm helping out," said Dan Ranger. "Just cleaning his pool. The windows are spotless, so when he gets back her has a nice clean place to come back to."

"This is all about getting Albert back," said Cavallaro.

Cavallaro tells 7 News that as of Wednesday he hasn't heard an update from the DEC and still doesn't know where Albert is being held. He also says he has not been formally charged by the DEC as he continues to explore his legal options.

"I'm supposed to meet with my lawyers tonight. They are going to go over everything with me and this is going to start getting pushed," said Cavallaro.

Cavallaro has admitted his license for Albert had expired, and that he allowed visitors, including children, to be near the alligator, but he remains optimistic about his return.

"He's not here, and it just feels so empty," says Cavallaro. "I just have my moments, it's not very good."

The NYS DEC provided the following updated statement on Wednesday and said this remains an active investigation.

"DEC’s investigation into Anthony Cavallaro’s alleged violations of wildlife health and public safety laws and regulations is ongoing. DEC does not tolerate endangering the public or wildlife, including activities that put children and adults into direct contact with a dangerous animal. DEC explicitly informed Cavallaro of the permit requirements to house and properly care for the 750-pound alligator, and as his permit expired and he did not comply with these requirements, DEC took appropriate action to protect public and animal health."

7 News previously spoke with Frank Robb who has close to three decades of experience working with wildlife and has picked up the nickname "Alligator Robb" along the way. He now runs the non-profit Environmental Education Awareness Research Support and Services or EEARSS in Brevard County Florida. You can hear what he had to say about "Albert the Alligator" being seized below.

