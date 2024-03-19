'It was news down here': Florida alligator expert on 'Albert the Alligator' being seized from Hamburg home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to alligators, Frank Robb knows them well.

"I've worked with alligators and crocodilians for Florida Fish and Wildlife, NASA, DOD, quite a few groups in Florida," Robb told 7 News.

EEARSS Frank "Alligator" Robb has more than two decades of experience working with wildlife.

Robb has close to three decades of experience working with wildlife and has picked up the nickname "Alligator Robb" along the way. Robb now runs the non-profit Environmental Education Awareness Research Support and Services or EEARSS in Brevard County Florida. He told 7 News he works with alligators weekly.

WKBW Wildlife expert Frank "Alligator" Robb speaks with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo. Robb has close to three decades of experience working with alligators and runs the environmental non-profit EEARSS located in Brevard County Florida.

"They are naturally afraid of people, very shy. People think they are not smart. They are incredibly smart animals," said Robb.

And that's why the story of "Albert the Alligator" has caught his attention, saying it has generated headlines in his neck of the woods.

Albert is an 11-foot, 750-pound alligator that was seized from a home in the Town of Hamburg last week. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation turned it over to a licensed caretaker after it was seized.

WATCH: Alligator seized from Hamburg home

11-foot, 750-pound illegally-owned alligator seized from Hamburg home

"I've heard a little bit about it. It was news down here. It's not an uncommon story," said Robb.

Still, Robb told 7 News he knows nothing about Albert's owner Tony Cavallaro, or Cavallaro's history with Albert.

"From what I understood the permits he had lapsed, and he was inviting people over to sit and take pictures with it," said Robb.

That contact with the public is central to the DEC argument for seizing Albert, saying in a statement, "Public contact with the animal is prohibited and grounds for license revocation and relocation of the animal."

7 News spoke with Cavallaro on Monday, as he showed videos of children walking near the alligator and petting the animal in his Hamburg home.

WATCH: 'Let me take care of my animal': Hamburg man still searching for answers after alligator was seized

'Let me take care of my animal': Hamburg man still searching for answers after alligator was seized

"Yes, Yes, I broke the law, sue me," Cavallaro told 7 News. "I would never endanger anyone's welfare ever. That's the last thing I would do."

"Everyone has their comfort level, and that would not be my comfort level," Robb said when discussing the public coming in contact with Albert.

7 News asked Robb if you can ever be certain that the animal is not dangerous.

"It's hard to say," said Robb. "I don't know the animal, I don't know how he kept it, I don't know the situation generally. It's not something I would feel comfortable doing,"

"Every animal bites," said Robb when asked why he wouldn't be comfortable allowing the public to get close to an alligator. "Anything can bite. When you are dealing with an animal that size, if it's having a bad day, you're not just talking about someone getting a little hurt. You are talking about someone getting ruined forever or killed. And again, I'm not saying that was going to happen with that animal with by any means."

7 News spoke to Cavallaro's neighbor Laura Lautner on Friday. Lautner said Cavallaro loved Albert and treated him well.

WATCH: 'He's like family to everybody': Community rallies around Hamburg man after alligator was seized from his home

'He's like family': Community rallies around Hamburg man after alligator was seized from his home

7 News has filed a FOIL request with the DEC to learn more about "Copies of licenses/permits, license/permit applications and written correspondence regarding licenses/permits between DEC and Tony Cavallaro of Hamburg, New York for an alligator."

7 News reached back out to the DEC on Tuesday. We were told there was "nothing new to report, and the investigation is ongoing."