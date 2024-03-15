11ft, 750lb illegally-owned alligator seized from Hamburg home

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 11-foot, 750lb alligator which was illegally kept at a home in the town of Hamburg was seized by the Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECO).

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC), it happened on Wednesday.

ECOs learned the owner of the home had built an addition to his house and installed an in-ground swimming pool to keep the gator without a permit.

According to the DEC, the homeowner allowed the public to get in the water and pet the unsecured gator, who is said to be roughly 30 years old.

The homeowner owned a DEC license for the gator but the license expired in 2021, according to officials.

ECOs conducted the seizure with the town of Hamburg Police Department and the Erie County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The alligator has numerous health-related issues, including blindness in both eyes and spinal complications.

Officials turned the gator over to a licensed caretaker who will house and care for the animal until it can be properly transported for permanent care.

Analysis of additional evidence seized during the warrant and consultation with a licensed veterinarian will determine any future potential charges.

New York State law bans the import, possession and sale of live alligator, caiman and crocodile, except for these cases:



EXEMPT: scientific or educational purposes

PERMIT (Crocodilian Permit) issued for retail sale of crocodilians parts.

REGISTRATION (Crocodilian Registration) required to import or possess dead alligator, caiman or crocodile or parts for wholesale, tanning or finishing products

In New York State, a Crocodilian Permit is issued to an individual operating a retail establishment, store, or outlet. This permit authorizes the retail sale of finished parts and products made in whole, or in part, from Alligators, Caiman, and Crocodile of the Order Crocodylia.