I-TEAM: DEC ignored questions from Albert the alligator owner after he failed to comply with regulations

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Documents obtained by the 7 News I-Team show the owner of the 11-foot, 750-pound alligator named Albert repeatedly contacted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for assistance renewing his license after he failed to comply with new regulations.

Despite those attempts, the DEC seized the reptile in March from his home of 34 years.

Tony Cavallaro’s license for Albert expired in September 2021. Nearly a year prior, he submitted paperwork to the state to renew the license, the I-Team learned through a Freedom of Information Law request.

In January 2021, the DEC wrote Cavallaro that the application was incomplete due to recent regulatory changes. The changes required certain safeguards at all facilities housing dangerous animals.

“I do not need a secondary containment barrier for the reason that he is 30 years old and too big to transport to other places due to his size,” Cavallaro wrote on his application.

The DEC required that all facilities be modified by June 2021 – three months before the license expired.

With the license set to expire, Cavallaro sent an email to the DEC asking for an update on its status. The DEC informed Cavallaro that his application was incomplete due to the regulatory changes.

Cavallaro then sent four emails to the DEC over the course of a week, with questions, asking for a return phone call. He also wrote that he should be grandfathered into the old regulations.

“I would appreciate a response so I can get this taken care of as soon as possible,” wrote Cavallaro.

One week later, the DEC emailed Cavallaro that they were again reviewing his paperwork and would reach out if they needed more information. At that time, Cavallaro’s permit had already expired.

Cavallaro sent five additional emails over the next month, asking for assistance and a return phone call.

Twenty-seven months later, this February, Environmental Conservation Police Officers responded to Cavallaro’s house following an anonymous complaint.

WATCH BELOW: DEC seizes alligator from Hamburg home.

The complaint alleged Cavallaro “is allowing members of the public including children in with a 12 foot alligator he keeps at his residence.”

Orchard Park Police and the local fire department have complained about the Hamburg residence in the past, according to the report.

No arrests were made, but an incident report was filed and the DEC wrote that the case was “open.”

Albert was seized 34 days later.

Community members have also rallied around Albert the alligator and his owner, raising money to support Cavallaro's legal fight.

