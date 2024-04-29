‘This is a great cause’: Fundraiser for Albert the Alligator’s legal fees raises over $10,000

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg fundraiser 400 people strong has one unifying message, ‘Bring Albert Home.’ The group raised money for Tony Cavallaro’s legal fees, while he fights the DEC to bring back his pet alligator.

The people attending the fundraiser all shared a similar sentiment with their respected reptile.

“This is a great cause, he’s gotta get his alligator back,” Russ Scinta said.

“Yes, I have met him, as have my kids, and there’s no reason that he shouldn’t have Albert, he’s a pet,” Sara Kurtz said.

“We love Tony. We feel so bad about Albert,” Anna Marie Sinatra said.

WKBW Chants of 'Albert' filled the VFW Post 1419 in Hamburg Sunday night.

In March, Cavallaro’s 11-foot, 750-pound pet alligator was seized from his home in Hamburg by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, in part because Cavallaro's license to possess the gator had expired in 2021.

Cavallaro has been fighting every day to get his pet of over 30 years back, and his friends like Dan Ranger and Doug Widdowson feel that they couldn’t let him do this on his own.

“I feel bad for Albert, gets thrown in the back of a van, whisked away and they won’t tell [Cavallaro] where [Albert is],” Ranger said.

WKBW Dan Ranger spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about why he decided to host this event for his friend, Tony Cavallaro.

“We said 'let’s do a fundraiser,' and let’s bring some attention to this,” Widdowson said. “Let’s hold the DEC accountable.”

Together, the two of them hosted an event to help with Cavallaro’s legal fees, which are trying to bring the alligator back to his house.

Over 400 people attended Sunday’s event at the VFW Post 1419.

WKBW A Hamburg fundraiser 400 people strong raised money for Tony Cavallaro’s legal fees, while he fights the DEC to bring back his pet alligator.

Selling tickets for a $25 minimum, the group raised over $10,000 on admissions alone, before counting additional support from the several basket raffles.

Cavallaro was so touched that his friends and surrounding community members would do this for him.

“Everyone, thank you so much. I can’t say it enough,” Cavallaro said. “Financially, I’m fine, but it shouldn’t be on me, [the DEC] are the ones that caused this, so everybody is helping out and it means the world.”

WKBW Tony Cavallaro shared his appreciation for all of the support with 7 News.

Two weeks ago, Basil Seggos, the former DEC commissioner, told 7 News that safety has to be number one priority.

“It pulls on the heart strings always, but for us the law and regulations are clear. If there’s an individual maintaining a situation we don’t believe is safe, we need to step in and create a safe situation for the public.”

Tony holds that his pet was never dangerous. He hasn’t lost hope in getting the gator back and finding out where he is being held. He hopes to have answers soon.