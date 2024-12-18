In-Depth: Can the owners of a stolen vehicle used in a crime be held liable in a civil case?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Can the owners of a stolen vehicle used in a crime be held liable in a civil case?

That's what's being argued in two civil lawsuits filed in the New York State Supreme Court against the owners of the stolen vehicle that hit Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief causing severe injuries.

What you need to know:



On February 6, 2023, Officer Troy Blackchief was hit by a vehicle during a police chase

In May of 2024, Blackchief and his wife filed lawsuits against the driver and the car's owner, as well as the Depew Police Department

On December 5, 2024, the driver, Patrick Primm III was sentenced to five years in prison

Recently, 7 News learned that The Town of Cheektowaga is suing Primm and the owners of the car that hit Blackchief in a lawsuit filed in September.

The lawsuits, filed by attorneys for the Town of Cheektowaga and the Blackchief family, claim partly that the owners of the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen from their Lancaster driveway were negligent.

A police report said the owners left the vehicle unlocked in the driveway with the keys inside.

I spoke with three local legal experts to get their opinions on the case.