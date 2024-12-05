Driver who injured Cheektowaga police officer in car chase sentenced to prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver who injured a Cheektowaga police officer in a car chase in February 2023 has been sentenced to prison.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 19-year-old Patrick J. Prim, III, of Buffalo, was sentenced Thursday before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman and received a determinate sentence of five years in prison followed by two and a half years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on February 6, 2023, Prim stole a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and his accomplices stole a maroon Jeep Cherokee in the area of Penora Street in the Town of Lancaster. A short time later a Depew police officer saw the two Jeeps traveling at a high rate of speed on Walden Avenue, attempted to initiate a traffic stop and then pursued the vehicles as they traveled into the Town of Cheektowaga.

Cheektowaga police officer Troy Blackchief was in the area of Union Road and Genesee Street attempting to deploy stop sticks when he was struck by Prim who continued to drive after striking him. Prim then abandoned the stolen vehicle outside of a gas station on Kensington Avenue near Century Road.

Police said doctors determined Blackchief suffered numerous injuries including a skull fracture and brain jury that required immediate surgery. Blackchief spent several months at the hospital and in long-term care rehabilitation. He continues to recover from the injuries.

In May 2024, Prim, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, was granted youthful offender status and pleaded guilty to five felonies:



Assault in the First Degree

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree

The case was handled by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office as a special prosecutor.

The case was returned to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office following a decision by the Fourth Judicial Department Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York. The district attorney's office said its prosecutors argued that Prim should not be granted youthful offender due to the serious nature of the crime and the severity of Blakchief's injuries.

According to the DA, on Thursday Prim declined to withdraw his plea and Judge Freedman denied youthful offender status.