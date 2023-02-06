Cheektowaga officer undergoes surgery after being hit by suspect during car chase

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A patrolman with the Cheektowaga Police Department suffered injuries requiring surgery when he was hit by a suspect vehicle during a police chase on Monday morning.

Police report vehicles were stolen from Penora Street in Depew around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

The chase started in Depew on Walden Avenue and Dick Road, then crossed into Cheektowaga, where Cheektowaga police became involved. The chase, which involved two suspect vehicles, both stolen, then traveled north on Union Road toward Genesee Street.

The Cheektowaga Police Department reports Officer Troy Blackchief was in the area of that intersection attempting to deploy stop sticks when one of the suspect vehicles hit him.

Other officers at the scene immediately stopped to provide aid to Officer Blackchief. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where as of 9:30 a.m. Monday he was undergoing surgery.

Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the force and serves on the SWAT team and patrol division. He has three children. The department says his family was able to see him at the hospital before he went into surgery.

Investigators were able to recover one of the two suspect vehicles at a gas station on Kensington Avenue, where it had been abandoned.

No suspects have been apprehended, and the second suspect vehicle has not been found.

The vehicle is a 2019 maroon Jeep Cherokee with the license plate KKS 5300.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information that could otherwise assist police in their investigation can contact police in one of the following ways:



Call 716-686-7461

Text anonymous tips to 847-411, begin the message with "CPDNY"

Submit an anonymous tip to cpdny.org

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, Union Road remained closed as officers continued their investigation. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

