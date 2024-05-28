Cheektowaga police officer injured in car chase now suing Depew Police Department

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga police officer who was seriously injured in a stolen car chase in February 2023 is now suing the Depew Police Department in connection to the crash.

Officer Troy Blackchief was in the area of Union Road and Genesee Street attempting to deploy stop sticks when he was struck by a suspect vehicle. Police said doctors determined he suffered numerous injuries including a skull fracture and brain jury that required immediate surgery.

Cheektowaga officer undergoes surgery after being hit by suspect during car chase Cheektowaga officer undergoes surgery after being hit by suspect during car chase

In the lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court, officer Blackchief claims Depew police officers violated department rules by engaging in the high-speed chase.

The lawsuit says the department and officers were negligent and reckless during the chase and failed to provide the right training to prevent chases.

Blackchief says because of the crash he is disabled and will continue to live with pain and discomfort.

In September 2023, Cheektowaga police shared a letter that provided an update on Blackchief's recovery.

Earlier this month, the driver who injured officer Blackchief pleaded guilty to five felonies and was granted youthful offender status. This means his sentence is reduced to 1 1/3 to 4 years and his record will be sealed.