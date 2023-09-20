Cheektowaga police release letter providing update on officer Troy Blackchief who was injured during chase

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department has released a letter from Jen Blackchief providing an update on officer Troy Blackchief who was injured during a chase in February.

On February 6, officer Blackchief was in the area of Union Road and Genesee Street attempting to deploy stop sticks when he was struck by a suspect vehicle. Police said doctors determined he suffered numerous injuries including a skull fracture and brain jury that required immediate surgery. On February 21, police said Blackchief regained a level of consciousness and was limitedly communicating with family and care providers.

In March, police released a letter from Jen that said Troy would be heading to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago to begin his rehab. In May, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the indictment of the accused driver who allegedly hit and injured officer Blackchief.

The most recent letter, released by police on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday, provides an update on all that has taken place since March.

According to Jen, Troy spent 53 days at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, and "They helped Troy find physical strength and delivered on the most important element of his recovery from my perspective… forming connections between the humans he recognized and the role we have in his world."

Jen continued on to say that they left Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for ECMC on April 23 for Troy’s replacement skull and after 11 days of intensive medical care, they departed for the Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS )in Fort Worth, Texas. According to Jen, Troy arrived at CNS on May 4 and he started out strong but after two weeks he was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital due to an infection under his newly placed skull. Troy underwent another emergency craniectomy followed by the placement of a central line for long-term antibiotics. Jen said it was the first major setback in months and he has gone through several other medical procedures since and is now gearing up for his second cranioplasty.

"Plans regarding the cranioplasty are in the making and not crystalized enough to share," said Jen.

Jen continued on to thank everyone for their support:

"To our families, friends, and the Cheektowaga Police Department, your support has been immeasurable; and for our colleagues and community at St. Ann’s, Union Fire Company, St. Mary’s Elementary and High School, and West Seneca West, along with the many sports families we coach and play with, we remain grateful. To our newfound friends in Chicago and North Texas, thank you for welcoming us, supporting Troy, and creating a sense of home so far away from Buffalo. We will continue to let you know what we need as we figure it out, but one thing remains constant… your encouraging thoughts and ongoing prayers cannot be replaced. My prayer was for Troy to recreate a life worth living; he is on the path to doing that. As I said in my March 2023 letter, he is the most strong-willed person I know, and if anyone can find his way back… it’s Troy," said Jen.

You can read the full letter below and letters of support can be mailed to: Officer Troy Blackchief - 3512 Arborlawn Dr. N - Fort Worth, TX 76109.