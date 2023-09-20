Cheektowaga police release letter providing update on officer Troy Blackchief who was injured during chase

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department has released a letter from Jen Blackchief providing an update on officer Troy Blackchief who was injured during a chase in February.
On February 6, officer Blackchief was in the area of Union Road and Genesee Street attempting to deploy stop sticks when he was struck by a suspect vehicle. Police said doctors determined he suffered numerous injuries including a skull fracture and brain jury that required immediate surgery. On February 21, police said Blackchief regained a level of consciousness and was limitedly communicating with family and care providers.
In March, police released a letter from Jen that said Troy would be heading to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago to begin his rehab. In May, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the indictment of the accused driver who allegedly hit and injured officer Blackchief.
The most recent letter, released by police on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday, provides an update on all that has taken place since March.
According to Jen, Troy spent 53 days at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, and "They helped Troy find physical strength and delivered on the most important element of his recovery from my perspective… forming connections between the humans he recognized and the role we have in his world."
Jen continued on to say that they left Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for ECMC on April 23 for Troy’s replacement skull and after 11 days of intensive medical care, they departed for the Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS )in Fort Worth, Texas. According to Jen, Troy arrived at CNS on May 4 and he started out strong but after two weeks he was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital due to an infection under his newly placed skull. Troy underwent another emergency craniectomy followed by the placement of a central line for long-term antibiotics. Jen said it was the first major setback in months and he has gone through several other medical procedures since and is now gearing up for his second cranioplasty.
"Plans regarding the cranioplasty are in the making and not crystalized enough to share," said Jen.
Jen continued on to thank everyone for their support:
"To our families, friends, and the Cheektowaga Police Department, your support has been immeasurable; and for our colleagues and community at St. Ann’s, Union Fire Company, St. Mary’s Elementary and High School, and West Seneca West, along with the many sports families we coach and play with, we remain grateful. To our newfound friends in Chicago and North Texas, thank you for welcoming us, supporting Troy, and creating a sense of home so far away from Buffalo. We will continue to let you know what we need as we figure it out, but one thing remains constant… your encouraging thoughts and ongoing prayers cannot be replaced. My prayer was for Troy to recreate a life worth living; he is on the path to doing that. As I said in my March 2023 letter, he is the most strong-willed person I know, and if anyone can find his way back… it’s Troy," said Jen.
You can read the full letter below and letters of support can be mailed to: Officer Troy Blackchief - 3512 Arborlawn Dr. N - Fort Worth, TX 76109.
A Letter from Jen Blackchief on her Husband Troy's recovery progress.
September 15, 2023
To our family, friends, and Troy’s supporters in this community,
Over seven months have passed since the incident that severely injured Troy, forever changing his life and significantly impacting the lives of many. While I keep a daily electronic journal for those closest to us, it has been more than six months since our last comprehensive update, just before Troy was discharged from his first three-week stay at ECMC.
Troy spent fifty-three days at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, where he began his rehabilitative journey. I had high hopes for the performance of that institution and for the results that Troy would see, and both expectations were exceeded. Drs. Driver and Weber are clinically superlative, directive, collaborative, and, simply stated, good humans. The nursing and therapy teams knew what Troy needed and figured out how to get him to participate even when he was reluctant or disinterested. When we arrived at Shirley Ryan, Troy was in a wheelchair, able to take only a few steps with help, he was unsure of who we were and could not make any new memories. They helped Troy find physical strength and delivered on the most important element of his recovery from my perspective… forming connections between the humans he recognized and the role we have in his world.
We left Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for ECMC on April 23rd for Troy’s replacement skull. 3D printed using a form of resin (PEEK) and secured with titanium plates and screws, Troy’s head was nicely rounded out, protecting his brain for further recovery. After eleven days of intensive medical care, we departed for the Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS)in Fort Worth, Texas. While there are several traumatic brain injury recovery programs across the country, they are located primarily in the Midwest or on the West Coast. Many programs are aimed at maximizing independence with the goal of returning to work, but we could find no program designed to specifically serve law enforcement or emergency responders. After evaluating multiple programs, CNS was chosen for two main reasons. First, the supportive housing structure fits Troy’s lifestyle preferences well. Second, when asked how the program would integrate police work into the program, including firearms training, CNS was the only program that did not blink. Welcome to Texas!
Troy has been at CNS since May 4th. He started out strong, but after just two short weeks, he was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. There was an infection under his newly placed skull. He underwent another emergency craniectomy, followed
by placement of a central line for long-term antibiotics. We thank Dr. Purcell (Emergency Department) and Dr. Ooi (Neurosurgery) for their clinical excellence and swift action, again saving Troy’s body. The Emergency Room and ICU nurses and support staff were excellent.
Back in the helmet and weakened by the infection, this would be the first major setback in months. Troy’s clinic therapies continued, including physical, occupational, speech, educational, and counseling. After completion of long-term antibiotics, neuro-psych, and neuro-vision evaluations, extensive examinations, and eventual treatment of a jaw injury, shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, and foot surgery to remove a broken bone and file down several others, Troy is gearing up for his second cranioplasty.
Plans regarding the cranioplasty are in the making and not crystalized enough to share.
Our two living children, Christian and Amaya, continue to be primarily in their aunt and uncle's loving and capable hands, Jana and Justin Blackchief. I have been very fortunate to spend time with them intermittently, flying home when someone is available to be with Troy in Texas. They have each been to Texas a couple times, and while I am not a lover of technology, FaceTime has been a blessing of epic proportions.
To our families, friends, and the Cheektowaga Police Department, your support has been immeasurable; and for our colleagues and community at St. Ann’s, Union Fire Company, St. Mary’s Elementary and High School, and West Seneca West, along with the many sports families we coach and play with, we remain grateful. To our newfound friends in Chicago and North Texas, thank you for welcoming us, supporting Troy, and creating a sense of home so far away from Buffalo.
We will continue to let you know what we need as we figure it out, but one thing remains constant… your encouraging thoughts and ongoing prayers cannot be replaced.
My prayer was for Troy to recreate a life worth living; he is on the path to doing that. As I said in my March 2023 letter, he is the most strong-willed person I know, and if anyone can find his way back… it’s Troy.
With Gratitude,
Jen
Letters of support may be mailed to:
Officer Troy Blackchief - 3512 Arborlawn Dr. N - Fort Worth, TX 76109