Cheektowaga police release letter from family of officer Troy Blackchief who was injured during chase

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police have released a letter from the family of officer Troy Blackchief.

On February 6, officer Blackchief was in the area of Union Road and Genesee Street attempting to deploy stop sticks when he was struck by a suspect vehicle. Police said doctors determined he suffered numerous injuries including a skull fracture and brain jury that required immediate surgery. On February 21, police said Blackchief regained a level of consciousness and was limitedly communicating with family and care providers.

In the letter released by police Wednesday, the family said it will be headed to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago to begin Blackchief's rehab. This is expected to last at least four weeks. After that, at least nine weeks away, Blackchief will return to ECMC for a cranioplasty in which a new skull bone will be 3D printed and surgically placed.

You can read the full letter from the family below:

March 1, 2023



To our family, friends and Troy's supporters in this community,



It has been more than three weeks since the incident that occurred on Union Road, forever changing the lives of many.



We have so many people to thank including the officers who performed CPR in the field, the AMR crew who treated Troy in route to the hospital, the Emergency Department, Trauma and Neurosurgery doctors, nurses and care staff at ECMC and Gates Vascular Institute. You did great work to give him a chance at life.



We will be headed to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago to begin Troy's rehabilitative journey. In addition to helping him find physical strength, they will help him form connections between the humans he recognizes and the role we have in his world. Our prayer is that he can recreate a life worth living. He is the most strong-willed person I know, and if anyone can find his way back, it's Troy.



This part of recovery will be at least four weeks, likely longer. The next step thereafter is at least nine weeks out, when Troy returns to CMC to have a cranioplasty. A new skull bone will be 3D printed and surgically placed.



Our two living children, Christian and Amaya, will be cared for primarily by Justin and Jana Blackchief, their uncle and aunt. I can't imagine a day without them, but we depart for Chicago knowing they are capable and loving hands.



To our immediate families, friends and the Cheektowaga Police Department, your support has been immeasurable; and for our colleagues and community at St. Ann's, Union Fire Company, St. Mary's Elementary and West Seneca West, along with the many sports families we coach and play with, we are grateful. We will continue to let you know what we need as we figure it out. Each day is different, and our needs change regularly. One thing is for certain, your encouraging thoughts and ongoing prayers cannot be replaced.



With Gratitude,



Jen

Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the force and serves on the SWAT team and patrol division.

Friends of Blackchief and the community are rallying to support him with donations to The Blackchief Family Foundation, which was created in honor of Officer Blackchief's daughter who died from health complications in 2021.

To support the Blackchief family organizers are asking community members to donate $17 dollars for Officer Blackchief's 17 years of service with the Cheektowaga Police Department.