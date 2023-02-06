Who is Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief?

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Early Monday morning a Cheektowaga police officer was injured when he was hit by a suspect vehicle during a chase.

Police have now identified the injured officer as 45-year-old Troy Blackchief. Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the force and serves on the SWAT team and patrol division.

In May 2019 officer Blackchief represented the department during National Police Week in Washington D.C. and escorted families of fallen officers back and forth to the Law Enforcement Memorial.

In December 2020 officer Blackchief assisted in rescuing a dog clinging to a tree in a creek.

Cheektowaga Police officers rescue dog clinging to tree in creek

In May 2021 officer Blackchief assisted in rescuing a woman who was trapped underneath a vehicle on Walden Avenue. Blackchief was one of seven CPD officers and two bystanders that were honored by Assemblymember Monica P. Wallace for their actions during the rescue.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday police said Blackchief was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was undergoing surgery and was in critical condition. According to the department, Blackchief has three children.