Cheektowaga police provide update on officer struck by suspect during chase

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On February 6, officer Troy Blackchief of the Cheektowaga Police Department was struck by a suspect during a chase.

Police said vehicles were stolen in Depew and a chase crossed into Cheektowaga, where Cheektowaga police became involved.

According to police, Blackchief was in the area of Union Road and Genesee Street attempting to deploy stop sticks when one of the suspect vehicles hit him.

Police said doctors determined he suffered numerous injuries including a skull fracture and brain jury that required immediate surgery. According to police, over the last two weeks Blackchief's condition has fluctuated. He has been extubated and is intermittently sedated. In addition, he has regained a level of consciousness and is limitedly communicating with family and care providers.

On Monday, Blackchief underwent a procedure to repair his carotid and treatments will continue. "It is clear that Officer Blackchief’s road to recovery will be a long and difficult," police said.

"Officer Blackchief’s family and our Cheektowaga Police Department family thank the community for your concern and support. Words cannot appropriately capture the gratitude for the doctors and nurses at ECMC, Buffalo General and the Gates Vascular Institute who have been involved with his care to date. We also thank fellow law enforcement agencies and the sport teams, fire department and club families that continue to offer support." - Cheektowaga Police Department

Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the force and serves on the SWAT team and patrol division. According to the department, he has three children.

Friends of Blackchief and the community are rallying to support him with donations to The Blackchief Family Foundation, which was created in honor of Officer Blackchief's daughter who died from health complications in 2021.

To support the Blackchief family organizers are asking community members to donate $17 dollars for Officer Blackchief's 17 years of service with the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Police provided the following update on the investigation into the incident: