Western New York community is rallying support for injured Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Friends of Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief are rallying support for the injured patrolman.

The group is asking the community to consider a donation to The Blackchief Family Foundation which was created in honor of Officer Blackchief's daughter who died from health complications in 2021.

"Police officers are putting their lives on the line every day, but when you hear that something happens it just hits a little different," says Samantha Forrest, who is a Court Clerk in Cheektowaga, "He is a really great guy who has been with the police department for 17 years. He's always giving back to the community. I know he loves his family dearly."

To support the Blackchief family organizers are asking community members to donate $17 dollars for Officer Blackchief's 17 years of service with the Cheektowaga Police Department.

"It's just a little token that we can show our local hero and just a way to give back to our community," added Forrest.

Janette Hanks-Dassaro, who made one of the original Facebook posts asking people to donate to the family foundation described Officer Blackchief as "An all around good guy who would do anything for you."

Cheektowaga Detective Darryl Leszkowicz, who is also President of the Cheektowaga Police Club, tells 7 News in an email that the Blackchief family is "very appreciative of the donations to the family foundation."

The Blackchief Family Foundation was created in honor of Lyric Blackchief and will "give back to those who supported Lyric on her journey."