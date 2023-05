BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office will announce Friday morning the indictment of the accused driver who allegedly hit and injured a Cheektowaga police officer in February.

The officer, Troy Blackchief, was hit and critically injured by a man driving a stolen Jeep on February 6.

The indictment will air Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. You can stream the press conference, here.