Town of Cheektowaga sues driver, owners of stolen vehicle in crash that injured Officer Blackchief

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly two years after a Cheektowaga police officer was hit and injured by a stolen car, yet another lawsuit has been filed.

What you need to know:



On February 6, 2023, Officer Troy Blackchief was hit by a vehicle during a police chase

In May of 2024, Blackchief and his wife filed lawsuits against the driver and the car's owner, as well as the Depew Police Department

On December 5, 2024, the driver, Patrick Primm III was sentenced to five years in prison

The Town of Cheektowaga is now suing the teenage driver and the owners of the car that hit Blackchief in a lawsuit filed in September as first reported by The Buffalo News.

The town is looking to recover more than $1 million, which it says was spent on Blackchief's medical care.