'Those are our neighbors': Community reacts to the fire that destroyed Mulligan’s Brick Bar

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood has lost yet another iconic and historic bar. Flames ripped through Mulligan's Brick Bar on Allen Street early Sunday morning leaving only a shell of the building.

“Those are our neighbors,” remarked Samuel Marabella, co-owner, Nietzsche's and owner of House of Charm.

"Nobody wants to lose the Brick Bar,” said Bernice Radle, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

“It's a very scary feeling,” Yamila Sanchez, owner of El Coquito said.

Brick Bar is the second bar that has been destroyed by fire in the Allentown neighborhood in less than a year. It's next-door neighbor, The Old Pink was destroyed by a fire on June 17, 2024. The Buffalo man accused of setting fire to that building, John Burns of Buffalo, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on arson and attempted arson charges.

Buffalo Firefighters said in the case of the fire at Brick Bar it’s believed the fire started on the first floor of the building and quickly spread. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time. Officials said they "do not believe" it was arson.

There's a call to try and preserve the building which dates to the late 1800's.

“If we stabilize this building it has the potential for historic tax credits,” Radle explained.

The executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara is urging the city to try and save at least the facade of the building.

"We had our engineer come, and he basically said, if you brace, if there's proper boarding and you know it can be done – it really can be done,” described Radle.

The city said it would likely conduct at least a partial demolition, but a spokesman told me the ATF was still conducting their investigation Monday.

With two historic establishments destroyed in just around six months, nearby bar and restaurant owners are concerned.

"It's been like, if this can happen to them, it's like, whoa, this can happen to any of us, you know, so I’ve been pretty on edge looking into, you know, other insurances, just to cover my myself,” Sanchez noted.

"It's a very difficult situation, and it's layered, and it's not easy for anyone to deal with,” Marabella said. “Just to lose two institutions like that is, of course, a loss. I don't even know that we can measure it yet.”

Marabella co-owns Nietzsche’s, another long-time Allentown staple, but says they follow fire prevention.

"We're a music venue, so of course, it's required of us to have a sprinkler system and boy, am I glad that we have one for sure. We keep up to date with, you know, with maintenance and fire alarm tests,” Marabella commented.

Marabella told me they're planning to hold a fundraiser for employees of Brick Bar and have set a tentative date of January 17.

Allen Street remains closed between Wadsworth and Elmwood until further notice. The fire left behind more than $2 million in damage.