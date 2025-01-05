'This hurts': Fire destroys Mulligan's Brick Bar in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second time in six months, fire swept through an iconic bar in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to Mulligan’s Brick Bar at 229 Allen around 4 a.m. on Sunday and smoke and flames could be seen engulfing the structure.

Buffalo Fire Department-Helmets and Hose Wagons Flames swept through Mulligan's Brick Bar Sunday morning.

City of Buffalo officials provided an update on Sunday morning and said the cause of the fire is under investigation but at this time it does not appear it was arson. Officials said the fire originated on the first floor and rapidly spread throughout the entire building. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said it was a two-alarm fire, the first emergency crew entered the building but was only in there for a short period due to poor visibility and high heat. There was a high volume of fire in the rear of the building and all emergency crews were evacuated from the building and went into a defensive posture with up to four aerial ladders up and pouring water on the fire.

According to Renaldo, officials were going to have discussions about an emergency demolition but there were still hot spots that fire crews couldn't gain access to. Renaldo said there would be a partial demolition at the very least.

Damage is estimated at $1.5 million to the structure and an additional $600,000 in damage to the building’s contents.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the fire is "devastating" to the building and the community as the building is historically and culturally significant. He said the building is still not secure and is not safe to be near and asked for people to avoid the area.

Allen Street is closed until further notice from Wadsworth to Elmwood.

Below you can watch video from the scene of the fire. Fire hits Mulligan's Brick Bar in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood In addition, you can watch the press conference that took place around 11 a.m. Sunday. Officials provide an update on the fire at Mulligan's Brick Bar in Buffalo

According to Buffalo Business First, the 11,340-square-foot landmark was built around 1897 and has operated as a bar since 1934.

The Allentown Association is advocating for the preservation, or partial preservation, of Brick Bar after the fire tore through the structure. You can read more here.

Brick Bar stands right next to an empty lot that was the longtime home to The Old Pink. A fire destroyed that bar on June 17. The Buffalo man accused of setting fire to that building, John Burns of Buffalo, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on arson and attempted arson charges. Following his arraignment on Thursday, a judge allowed Burns to remain free while he awaits trial and ordered him to return to a residential treatment program for mental health and substance abuse.

In July, 7 News spoke to Mulligan's Brick Bar manager Paul Baggs who said the bar was expanding its hours to fill a neighborhood void left by The Old Pink. Baggs also said the expanded hours would allow them to expand the staff and hire some former employees of The Pink.