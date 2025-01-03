Buffalo man accused of setting The Old Pink on fire to stay in treatment while awaiting trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man suspected of burning down the Old Pink last summer was back in federal court Thursday.

40-year-old John W. Burns of Buffalo was arraigned before U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Schroeder after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of arson and attempted arson.

The two-alarm fire started just before 6 a.m. on June 17, 2024, in the back of the historic bar.

On August 1, 2024, the fire was ruled an arson. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. Fire at Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood ruled an arson

Authorities said Burns set the beloved Allentown dive bar ablaze after he was kicked out of the bar for allegedly harassing several women earlier that night.

Burns was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with federal arson on September 6, 2024. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. Buffalo man accused of setting Old Pink on fire, telling security he would 'burn that b***h down'

Represented by a public defender, Burns pleaded not guilty.

He has been in a residential treatment facility for mental health and substance abuse care since September. His attorney asked that he be allowed to continue to the next phase of treatment. A probation report said he has been "cooperative and compliant" and that he has shown some improvement while in treatment.

Prosecutors raised questions about how much freedom he'd be allowed as his treatment progressed.

Judge Schroeder said he believes Burns is better off in treatment than in jail awaiting trial, but he gave Burns a stern warning, saying he must obey all rules at the treatment facility and stay away from all alcohol and drugs. If not, he said, "bail will be revoked and you'll be locked up."

As Burns left the courthouse with his treatment counselor Thursday, he was asked if he wanted to say anything, he raised his fist and said: "Free Palestine!"

No trial date has been set at this point.