Fire at Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood ruled an arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City officials believe the fire that destroyed the Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood was intentionally set.

The two-alarm fire started just before 6 a.m. on June 17 in the back of the historic bar.

The Old Pink was deemed a total loss with damage estimated at $1.25 million.

Crews demolish The Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood after massive fire.

A city spokesperson says a person of interest has been identified with the help of video from the scene and witness accounts.

The fire remains under investigation.