Fire at Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood ruled an arson

The June 17 fire that destroyed the Old Pink in Allentown has been ruled an arson by Buffalo Police.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City officials believe the fire that destroyed the Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood was intentionally set.

The two-alarm fire started just before 6 a.m. on June 17 in the back of the historic bar.

The Old Pink was deemed a total loss with damage estimated at $1.25 million.

Crews demolish The Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood after massive fire.

'My heart is broken': Crews demolish The Old Pink in Buffalo after massive fire

A city spokesperson says a person of interest has been identified with the help of video from the scene and witness accounts.

The fire remains under investigation.

