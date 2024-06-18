'Allentown is never going to be the same': Community holds candlelight vigil for The Old Pink

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Candles, flowers, a wedding photo and even beer cans all lay across the rubble of the Old Pink after a candlelight vigil Monday night.

WKBW A wedding photo was left at the candlelight vigil for the Old Pink.

Hundreds showed up to what's left of The Old Pink for a candlelight vigil in true Buffalo fashion with drinks in hand and taking what's left of the bar.

WKBW Beer cans, candle and cash sit on the Old Pink rubble.

Yvonne said that she started going to the bar in her 20s and bartended there for 17 years.

"It's somewhere that I've always felt at home where I could come to late night, early, any time of the day and always find a friendly face," Yvonne said. "I've been really upset and crying all day and to be here right now, I actually feel better to see the community turn out."

The once lively late-night go-to bar known for its steak sandwiches is now a pile of rubble sitting on Allen Street.

WKBW

Buffalo fire crews were called to a massive fire at The Old Pink Monday morning.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire just before 6:00 a.m.

7 News has learned no one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries. When crews arrived workers were leaving the bar.

RELATED: 'My heart is broken': Crews demolish The Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood after massive fire

"Honestly Allentown is never going to be the same after this," Yvonne said.

"It's really sad. I mean Allentown is such an inclusive community and a place like this is really tough to lose," Tim Leary said.

WKBW

"This is an institution in the neighborhood. Pretty much everyone has their first drink here and it's really sad not only just that the fire happened but because it had to be completely torn down with no hope of holding onto anything important," Rachel Lombardo said.

Throughout the night, people placed flamingos, empty bottles and signs in honor of The Old Pink.

WKBW A flamingo hangs in a tree in front of what was the Old Pink.

"As awful as it sounds, whenever there's a bad event in Buffalo that's kinda when you see everybody coming out and supporting each other the most. I never thought there'd be this many people," Lombardo said.

RELATED: GoFundMe set up to help raise money for The Old Pink after large fire burned down the popular Allentown bar

"I mean Buffalo — it's a great community everyone wants to come together have a couple drinks, listen to some music, so it's all about community," Leary said.

"This is a place that's iconic and the community will miss it. The families. The community. Everyone that's been here. People that met here years ago that are still married. Had their first kiss here. Had their second kiss here. Whatever else, like this is something that will be truly missed in this community," Yvonne said.