GoFundMe set up to help raise money for The Old Pink after large fire burned down the popular Allentown bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the aftermath of a large fire Monday morning at The Old Pink in Buffalo, there has been an outpouring of support for the popular Allentown bar.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for what's become a community staple and a second home for so many people.

WKBW

The money raised will be used to help the owner of the bar and the staff.

The post on GoFundMe reads:

As you may have heard, around 5:30AM on June 17th, The Old Pink, 223 Allen Street, caught fire and has since been deemed a total loss. Fortunately everyone is safe, but we're all trying to manage this news as best as we can. Molly Brinkworth, has navigated the last 33 years of ownership by her love of the business. She's the hardest working person I know, she gives without asking for anything in return, and if you've had the pleasure of sharing a drink or a shot of Rumple Minze, then you already know how much she loved her work. Backed by an incredible staff, you most likely knew who you were going to see working each night and looked forward to it. It's hard for us all to find the words that can express this type of loss.



The bar was a staple to the Buffalo community and chances are you had a worthy story to share after a late night at The Pink. It became a home, a family, to so many people. Open everyday, it was the first place you wanted to cheers while home on Thanksgiving, or the perfect spot to grab a steak sandwich on Christmas night, the place you could always count on to meet or make new friends, and for all generations to enjoy. It was.. now it's gone.

We ask for your help to assist with the emergent situation that's been put on our owner, our staff, and the hardships ahead. We aren't sure what comes next but we want to thank everyone that has reached out to extend a hand. We hope you can be patient as we will update information as we can. Until then let's raise a glass to the legacy of 223 Allen St. Cheers to all of the good times.





The Old Pink shared a statement on their Instagram Story. It says, "Thank you all for the love and support. Today was a devastating day for our staff, our community, and the Brinkworth family. The Old Pink is currently being torn down and by the end of the day, will be gone completely. Please come by the site and mourn with us. Our legacy will live on through you."

Instagram

7 News spoke with the manager of The Old Pink. He says he's not sure what comes next for bar. But he says, "We don't want this to be the end." You can watch his interview with 7 News Anchor Lia Lando in the video player at the top of the page.

The fire is now under investigation. Authorities say the flames caused $1.25 million in damage. An emergency demolition had to be ordered shortly after the fire was knocked down.

