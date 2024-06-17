'A legendary sandwich': Remembering The Old Pink and its celebrated steak sandwich

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — To love The Old Pink was to love the people, the music, the late nights, and the bar's celebrated steak sandwich.

Sam Soltis The steak sandwich at The Old Pink in Allentown was one of the many things people loved about Buffalo's favorite dive bar.

"Just a legendary sandwich, just one of those things everyone talks about," Maxwell Korzaniewski of West Seneca told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo.

WKBW Maxwell Korzaniewski of West Seneca went to The Old Pink on Allen Street in Buffalo for a steak sandwich around 1 am on Monday just hours before the bar burned down. "I was kind of in shock, I couldn't believe I was just there, and that was the last one," said Korzaniewski.

The promise of that steak sandwich lured Korzaniewski and his hungry friends to The Old Pink at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

"It was pretty quiet in there, no one was getting food, no one else. We asked for three steak sandwiches and they obliged. I didn't think it would be the last time I would ever place that order," said Korzaniewski.

Dima Maddah A picture of the steak sandwiches ordered by Korzaniewski and his friends around 1 am on Monday.

Korzaniewski says he was shocked to learn that only hours after he left the bar that The Old Pink had been destroyed by fire meaning his steak sandwich was one of the last ever to be served inside the Buffalo institution.

Crews demolished The Old Pink on Monday afternoon after the massive fire, 7 News spoke with the co-manager at The Old Pink. An Allentown property owner and others who shared their memories of the bar 'My heart is broken': Crews demolish The Old Pink in Buffalo after massive fire

"It's kind of like an end of an era," said Korzaniewski. "It's just kind of bittersweet. Kind of makes that one taste a little better last night."

"Everything about this place was special," said Steve Cichon, a Buffalo historian, standing outside of The Old Pink on Monday afternoon.

WKBW Steve Cichon is a Buffalo historian and says "Everything about this place was special" when describing The Old Pink

Cichon says he remembers The Old Pink as a place where everyone was welcome.

"It's a place where an entire segment of Buffalo culture became approachable to everyone," said Cichon. "This is a huge cultural institution and the loss of this place will be felt for a very long time."

Just down the street from The Old Pink, the owners of Nietzsche's opened their bar early for people to gather and share stories about what many consider a fallen friend.

WKBW Dana Scott is one of the owners of Nietzsche's on Allen Street. She opened her bar early on Monday for those who wanted to share stories about The Old Pink "Everyone has been to The Pink, everybody loved the place," said Scott



"It's been such a center in the Allentown community for so many years. Everyone has been to the Pink, everyone loved that place," said Dana Scott, Owner of Nietzsche's. "I would say a large, if not a good percentage of all Buffalonians have memories of The Pink, of good times, and friends met there, late nights and good music."

A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money for the family business.