'My heart is broken': Crews demolish The Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood after massive fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire crews were called to a massive fire at The Old Pink on Allen Street in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood Monday morning.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire just before 6:00 a.m.

7 News has learned no one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries. When crews arrived workers were leaving the bar.

In the video below, you can see construction crews knock down what's left of The Old Pink. Demolition crews knock down The Old Pink after a massive fire Monday morning Watch below for a seven-minute live report from the site of The Old Pink hours after it went up in flames. Live report from scene of large fire at The Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown Neighborhood

The Buffalo Division Fire Chief Paul Graham said that the fire started in the back of the building and when crews arrived it was just heavy smoke at first but the fire quickly grew and it made it difficult to put out since they weren’t able to fight it from inside.

The building was deemed a complete and total loss. Investigators say damage is estimated at $1.25 million. An emergency demolition was ordered for the building and it was demolished Monday afternoon.

Instagram

The Old Pink shared a statement on their Instagram Story. It says, "Thank you all for the love and support. Today was a devastating day for our staff, our community, and the Brinkworth family. The Old Pink is currently being torn down and by the end of the day, will be gone completely. Please come by the site and mourn with us. Our legacy will live on through you."

A GoFundMe has also been created to help raise money for the family business.