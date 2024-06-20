Mulligan’s Brick Bar expanding hours, hiring former employees of The Old Pink after it was destroyed by fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mulligan’s Brick Bar, an iconic Allentown bar and longtime neighbor of The Old Pink, is expanding its hours to fill a neighborhood void left by The Pink.

Starting June 24, Brick Bar will be open 7 days a week. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

It will now be open 7 days a week to fill a neighborhood void left by The Pink, which was open 365 days a year. Expanded hours are allowing Brick Bar to expand its staff, and they have already hired three former employees of The Pink.

A makeshift memorial and a pile of rubble are all that remains of The Pink after it was destroyed by a fire on Monday morning.

Crews demolished the iconic bar on Monday afternoon 'My heart is broken': Crews demolish The Old Pink in Buffalo after massive fire

The bar meant a lot to the community, its employees and its patrons. A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money to help the owner of the bar and the staff.

7 News spoke with members of the community who shared their memories of the bar and its celebrated steak sandwich as well.

On Monday night, the community showed up to what's left of The Old Pink for a candlelight vigil 'Allentown is never going to be the same': Community holds candlelight vigil for The Old Pink

7 News spoke with Molly Brinkworth, the longtime owner of The Old Pink, on Wednesday for the first time since the fire.