Allentown Association advocates for preservation of Mulligan’s Brick Bar after fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Allentown Association is advocating for the preservation, or partial preservation, of Mulligan’s Brick Bar after fire tore through the structure Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the bar, located at 229 Allen, around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said the fire originated on the first floor and rapidly spread throughout the entire building. The cause of the fire is under investigation but at this time officials said it does not appear it was arson.

According to Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, officials were going to have discussions about an emergency demolition but there were still hot spots that fire crews couldn't gain access to. Renaldo said there would be a partial demolition at the very least.

In a release, Allentown Association President Patty Macdonald said that the circa 1897 building has been a gathering spot since shortly after prohibition and "is a critically important structure within the Allentown National Register and State Preservation Districts. 229 Allen is Contributing Structure to the Federal Preservation District and its loss will be significant because of this."

“We are calling on the Acting Mayor, the Department of Permits and Inspections and fire department leaders to do whatever is necessary to preserve as much of this significant structure as possible, with priority given to preserving the façade for later reconstruction." - Allentown Association President Patty Macdonald

Bernice Radle, Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara and an Allentown resident also stated:

"We at Preservation Buffalo Niagara run a robust stabilization program for East Side Commercial Buildings which means we have seen a lot of masonry properties in deep disrepair come back from the brink of demolition. While the current condition of the Brick bar is bad, we would like to see this facade saved - at the very least. We ask the City of Buffalo to consider hiring a preservation focused engineer look at this building and see what can be done. Like Cobblestone, which was stabilized by the City of Buffalo earlier this year, Mulligans Brick Bar is a critical building within the Allentown Historic District." - Bernice Radle, Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara and an Allentown resident

Damage is estimated at $500,000 to the structure and an additional $200,000 in damage to the building’s contents.