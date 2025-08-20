Sites of The Old Pink and Mulligan's Brick Bar in Allentown sold to Roche Development

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The sites of The Old Pink and Mulligan's Brick Bar in Allentown have been sold to Roche Development, the real estate broker who handled the sale confirmed to 7 News.

According to the broker, the Old Pink site at 223 Allen Street sold for around $200,000, and the Mulligan's site at 229 Allen Street for around $180,000.

We first brought you developments surrounding the properties earlier this month when we spoke to Buffalo attorney and real estate developer Kyle Roche, who said the sites were under contract to be sold. Roche is a Buffalo attorney and real estate developer. He also told us he is working to secure the lot that sits between the former bars and is currently owned by the City of Buffalo.

The lots have sat empty for months after both bars were ravaged by fire, leaving a void in the Allentown community. An arsonist burned The Old Pink to the ground in June 2024.

Mulligan's Brick Bar caught fire six months later, in January of this year.

Roche told us that details surrounding his plans for the properties are still in the works, adding that anything he develops there will be cohesive with the historic nature of the neighborhood and that he plans to engage the community for input.