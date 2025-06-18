BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One year after a devastating two-alarm fire destroyed The Old Pink, the Allentown community continues to feel the impact of the loss.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. on June 17, 2024, in the back of the historic bar and caused an estimated $1.25 million in damages. The city subsequently ordered an emergency demolition, leaving behind a vacant lot in a neighborhood known for its vibrant atmosphere.

On August 1, 2024, the fire was ruled arson. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. Fire at Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood ruled an arson

On Tuesday, Rebecca Ransom, a resident of Allentown for over 20 years, wore an Old Pink-themed T-shirt to honor the iconic bar.

"Just to remember, honor, and commemorate the past year," Ransom said. "It still devastates you; a lot of people are affected by it."

Laine Walnicki, president of the Allentown Association and a homeowner nearby, expressed similar sentiments.

"It doesn't feel like it's been a year," Walnicki said. "It has felt like there's a ghost here because people still come, and they know it was here."

WATCH: One year later: Allentown community reflects on the fire that destroyed The Old Pink

One year later: Allentown community reflects on the fire that destroyed The Old Pink

John W. Burns of Buffalo was arraigned before U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Schroeder after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of arson and attempted arson.

Authorities said Burns set the beloved Allentown dive bar ablaze after he was kicked out of the bar for allegedly harassing several women earlier that night.

Burns was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with federal arson on September 6, 2024. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. Buffalo man accused of setting Old Pink on fire, telling security he would 'burn that b***h down'

Burns was placed rehabilitation program after he was charged and was later placed under house arrest after being kicked out of the program. Recently, he violated the terms of his bail and has been remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The fire at The Old Pink was just one part of a particularly difficult year for the Allentown community, which also experienced another fire at Mulligan's Brick Bar and the tragic deaths of two prominent community members, Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto, who were killed in their home on St. Louis Place.

"It has been difficult," Walnicki acknowledged. "But knowing that there’s a lot of energy that wants to see things moving forward keeps us going."

As the neighborhood looks to the future, local real estate agent Carmelo Parlato revealed that Mulligan’s former site is under contract with a local buyer seeking to develop both it and the adjacent city-owned lot. Meanwhile, the future of the Old Pink site remains uncertain.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon stated in a message to 7 News, “The city will work in partnership with the property owners to ensure any future redevelopment includes a robust community engagement process.”

Walnicki emphasized the community’s desire for considerate development.

"We don't want a big box store, and we're lucky that we're in a preservation district that will require a lot of nice touches and historic details that fit with the fabric of the street," Walnicki said.

As Allentown residents navigate this period of change and loss, the community remains resilient, with local businesses and residents stepping up to support one another.

"Allentown is still really important; there’s still a reason to come down here,” Walnicki said.

Council Member Mitch Nowakowski expressed the community's heartache over the loss, stating, “The loss of the Pink was heartbreaking... Allentown has faced devastating losses this year, but residents are constantly adapting and evolving—who will recreate spaces and places for future generations to come.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.