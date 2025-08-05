BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pair of historic properties in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood are a major step closer to coming back to life, months after fires burned two iconic bars to the ground.

I have learned that the former site of The Old Pink, located at 223 Allen Street, and the former home of Mulligan's Brick Bar, at 229 Allen Street, are now under contract to be sold to Buffalo attorney and real estate developer Kyle Roche. The sale of both properties is expected to close sometime next week.

WATCH: Sites of The Old Pink and Mulligan's Brick Bar in Allentown now under contract for sale

Sites of The Old Pink and Mulligan's Brick Bar in Allentown now under contract for sale

Molly Brinkworth, the owner of The Old Pink, and Kim Rossi, the owner of Mulligan's Brick Bar, both confirmed the new developments to 7 News.

"This is the end of an amazing chapter in my life," Rossi told 7 News.

Rossi has owned the Brick Bar property since 1998 and added that she and Brinkworth have been friends for 25 years. Rossi said she and Brinkworth had discussed their plans together and were intent on whoever they sold to would "do good things in Allentown."

The lots have sat empty for months after both bars were ravaged by fire, leaving a void in the Allentown community. An arsonist burned The Old Pink to the ground in June 2024.

WATCH: One year later: Allentown community reflects on the fire that destroyed The Old Pink

One year later: Allentown community reflects on the fire that destroyed The Old Pink

Mulligan's Brick Bar caught fire six months later, in January of this year.

WATCH: Community reacts to fire that destroyed Mulligan's Brick Bar

'Those are our neighbors': Community reacts to the fire that destroyed Mulligan’s Brick Bar

Reached by phone Tuesday, Roche confirmed to 7 News that both properties are under contract and he is also working to secure the lot that sits between the former bars and is currently owned by the City of Buffalo.

Roche said details surrounding his plans for the properties are still in the works, adding that anything he develops there will be cohesive with the historic nature of the neighborhood and that he plans to engage the community for input.

Carmelo Parlato, a real estate agent with Gurney Becker and Bourne, represented Roche as the buyer of both properties and Rossi as the seller of the Brick Bar.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon released a statement on the pending sale to 7 News, which reads in part: