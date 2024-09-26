Western Regional OTB approves contract to make Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown next president & CEO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Board of Directors approved a contract during Thursday's board meeting, to make Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown the next president and CEO.

Brown has not yet officially accepted the offer. Details of the contract are not yet known. Earlier this year 7 New Political Analyst Bob McCarthy and I heard from sources that Brown was eyeing this top job at OTB.

The current President and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek, will be leaving the gambling agency at the end of the year.

Wojtaszek is going to be bought out of his contract and paid his full year's salary of $287,000 by mid-December.

This buyout has caused some controversy. Assemblywoman Monica Wallace said this move could be illegal under the state's Severance Pay Limitation Act which sets limits on severance packages to equal three months' salary for public at-will employees.

If Brown accepts the offer, there will be a shakeup inside Buffalo City Hall.

According to the city's charter, should a mayor vacate office before their term ends, such powers and duties will devolve upon the Common Council president. In this case, South District Council member Chris Scanlon would become acting mayor if Brown leaves.

Scanlon, who has served on the Council since 2011, was recently elected as the Council's president in January. He previously served as President Pro Tempore.

Since Brown is leaving after August 5th, there will be a general election next year for mayor. If Brown had left before August 5th, there would have been a special election to be mayor this November.

Recently, McCarthy and I reported on possible mayoral candidates including:



Council President Chris Scanlon

State Senator Sean Ryan

Council member Rasheed Wyatt

Council member Zeneta Everhart

Council member Leah Halton-Pope

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield

India Walton

